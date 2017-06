All-rounder Rovman Powell is the only Jamaican named in the West Indies 13-man squad for the upcoming One-Day Internationals against Afghanistan.

The squad includes one uncapped player, Roston Chase.

He made his international debut last year and has so far played 10 test matches with 728 runs, including three centuries.

The ODI Series will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on June 9, 11 and 14.

–30–