Home Sports All Set for KSAFA U20
All Set for KSAFA U20

Mar 08, 2017Sports0

The KSAFA under-20 football competition kicks off with the reining champions Boys Town taking on Olympic Gardens, on March 14.

Chairman of the competitions committee, Marc Williams, says 32 teams are set to contest the 10-week competition.

