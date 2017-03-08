All Set for KSAFA U20

The KSAFA under-20 football competition kicks off with the reining champions Boys Town taking on Olympic Gardens, on March 14.
Chairman of the competitions committee, Marc Williams, says 32 teams are set to contest the 10-week competition.
–30–
Nationwide NewsnetMar 08, 2017Sports0
