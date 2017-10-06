‘All Systems Go’ at Alpart, says Henry

Mining Minister Mike Henry says all is on track at the bauxite-alumina plant, Alpart, which was recently reopened by the Chinese company, Jiquan Iron and Steel, JISCO.

This, after Opposition Spokesman on Mining, Phillip Pauwell, indicated in Parliament this week that the progress that was expected at Alpart has been delayed from the second to the third quarter of the financial year.

But Minister Henry says that’s not the case, as operations are on schedule.

However, Minister Henry is acknowledging that there have been issues at the power plant that services the refinery.

Minister Henry was speaking with Nationwide News this morning.

–30–