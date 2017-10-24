Search
Home Latest_MA All Systems Go for October 30 By-Elections

All Systems Go for October 30 By-Elections

Oct 24, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

With less than a week before the October 30 by-elections, Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher says all systems are in place.

Mr. Fisher says the Electoral Office of Jamaica has tested the electronic systems that will be used in two of the three constituencies.

He says training of workers has been completed.

However, a number of other workshops are being held to finalise details with election day Supervisors and Logistic Coordinators.

Meanwhile, with political tensions rising in South East St. Mary, Mr. Fisher says the EOJ has always trained enough people to make sudden replacements if someone decides not to work on election day.

–30–

Previous PostSentence Reduction Day Roll-Out Hampered by Uninformed Defense Lawyers

Related articles

Major Shakeup of JCF Divisional Command as Murders Pass 1300

Oct 24, 2017

St James Violence Caused by Gang Flare-Up

Oct 24, 2017

Opposition Labels Govt’s Crime Response as ‘Colossal Failure’

Oct 24, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS