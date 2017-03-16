Alleged Extortionists Formally Charged

Five persons arrested in relation to an extortion racket spanning Manchester, Clarendon and St. Catherine, have been charged.

The Constabulary’s Corporate Communication Unit, CCU, says they’ve all been charged for extortion and conspiracy to extort.

They’re identified as 64-year-old, Sheila Smith, of Toby Heights, Freetown in Clarendon,

24-year-old Careba Salmon of Wint Way in Mandeville and 21-year-old Biko March of Hillside district, St. Thomas.

Also charged are 21-year-old Keino Powell and 21-year-old Sandre Bogle, both of Bakers Hill, Manchester.

They’re expected to face more charges under the anti-gang legislation.

The group is headed by Sheila Smith — a returning resident from the United Kingdom.

The matter came to public attention earlier this month, following the circulation of extortion letters to business operators in May Pen, Spanish Town and Mandeville.

-30-