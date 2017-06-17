Alleged gangster shot and killed by cronies in Montego Bay.

There was mayhem and pandemonium in the western city of Montego Bay this morning as gunmen, in a brazen daylight attack, shot and killed a man the police say was a gangster.

An alleged eyewitness expressed shock and astonishment at the incident, saying the gunmen were firing AK-47 assault rifles.

He said Montego Bay — the tourism mecca of western Jamaica — had become like a war zone. The incident happened just outside the Montego Bay courthouse in the heart of the city.

This is a man who claims to have witnessed the incident. He’d called in to Cliff Hughes Online today with Mark Wignall, expressing amazement.

The brazen shooting reportedly sent people — including motorists — running for their lives. It happened close to Mount Alvernia High School.

Head of the St. James Police, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, says the man was shot after the car he was driving was fired on by gunmen from another vehicle.

He’s identified the dead man as Steven Ellis Malcolm. The police say he’d gone to court to answer to a shooting charge. The shooting happened as he left court.

SSP Nesbeth says Malcolm was a known member of the ‘Nation Crux Gang’. He says preliminary information suggests Malcolm was killed due to an internal gang feud.

Meanwhile, the police say no one has yet been arrested yet in relation to the murder. SSP Nesbeth says the police are pursuing leads in their search for the shooters.

This latest incident is another reminder of the lawlessness gripping too many sections of the island.

