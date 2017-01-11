Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Receiving Counseling Support

The family of the alleged victim in the matter involving Moravian Pastor Rupert Clarke has been receiving psyco-social support from the state.

Nationwide News has learnt that the 15-year-old alleged victim has been referred for assessment and counseling by a clinical psychologist.

Her 13-year-old sibling has also been referred for counseling.

The 17-year-old sister, who has claimed to being sexually involved when she was 15-years-old, has also been referred for special intervention.

We’ve further learnt that a request has been sent to Food for the Poor for housing assistance for the family.

The alleged victim and her 13-year-old sister have been placed in state care, pending the outcome of care and protection proceedings in the court.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Youth says it’s been briefed by the Child Development Agency through a preliminary report from First Responders, and a subsequent Report and Risk Assessment on the matter.

In a statement this afternoon, it says the children involved have been provided with the necessary interventions.

State Minister, Floyd Green, says there’s a relocation policy within the CDA which is administered based on the risk level of the environment in which the child is living.

He confirmed that the Agency was working with the family who’re facing social and economic challenges.

Minister Green is also calling on well-thinking Jamaicans to help with the care and protection of the nation’s children, adding this is mandatory through the Child Care and Protection Act.

