Alleged St Andrew Prep Shooter in Custody

Apr 06, 2017

The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting incident at St. Andrew Preparatory school is now in police custody.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the man reported to the Police today.

There was high drama outside the school yesterday morning after a gunman forced his way into a parent’s car.

The vehicle was being driven by a mother who’d just dropped off her child.

The woman reportedly crashed her vehicle into the back of a nearby car in an effort get away.

A licensed firearm holder challenged the gunman.

The gunman escaped.

It’s not immediately clear whether the gunman was injured.

The incident resulted in classes at the institution being canceled for the day.

The gunman is believed to be a former employee who was dismissed from a gas station recently by the woman.

