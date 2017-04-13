Alpart Upgrade to Bring 800 More Jobs

Mining Minister, Mike Henry, says he expects another 800 jobs to be generated by the bauxite industry, with 500 coming from further upgrades at the Alpart refinery in St. Elizabeth.

Minister Henry made the announcement in the House of Representatives yesterday.

He says over 500 Jamaicans are currently employed at the plant which was reopened last year by the Chinese company, Jiquan Iron and Steel, JISCO.

Minister Henry says JISCO’s Chairman has assured him that some 50 batches of Jamaicans will be trained at their university in China to better improve Jamaica’s technical capacity.

-30-