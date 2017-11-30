Alpart Workers Satisfied Following Contract Meetings

The meeting between the management of the Alpart Alumina Plant in Nain, St. Elizabeth and temporary workers of the plant was reportedly successful yesterday.

President of the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees, UCASE, Vincent Morrison says another meeting is scheduled for next week.

He says work will continue as normal until then.

Mr. Morrison says the workers raised a number of concerns during their meeting including issues surrounding benefits and compensation.

Workers at the alumina plant blocked the entrance to the facility on Tuesday. They were protesting not having received work contracts since February.

The workers were also upset after being told they’ll not receive bonus compensation for the Christmas period.

–30–