Amendments to Defense Act Pass in Lower House

The National Service Corps, which was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in the budget debate, is a step closer to becoming a reality.

This, as the House of Representatives today passed amendments to the Defense Act.

In closing the debate on the bill, Prime Minister Holness said young people will be able to join the JDF via the Service Corps.

The National Service Corps will target approximately 700 young people this year.

There’ve been concerns whether persons wanting to access the programme would meet the standards for joining the army.

Prime Minister Holness says those who don’t meet the requirements will be redirected to other training programmes.

