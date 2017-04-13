Search
Home Evening News Amendments to Defense Act Pass in Lower House
Holness Budget 2017

Amendments to Defense Act Pass in Lower House

Apr 13, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The National Service Corps, which was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in the budget debate, is a step closer to becoming a reality.

This, as the House of Representatives today passed amendments to the Defense Act.

In closing the debate on the bill, Prime Minister Holness said young people will be able to join the JDF via the Service Corps.

The National Service Corps will target approximately 700 young people this year.

There’ve been concerns whether persons wanting to access the programme would meet the standards for joining the army.

Prime Minister Holness says those who don’t meet the requirements will be redirected to other training programmes.

-30-

Previous PostEducation Ministry Probing Incident in which Teacher Drew Firearm

Related articles

Cumberland

Education Minister Summons Cumberland Principal and Board

Apr 13, 2017

tesha-miller-apr1

Tesha Miller Slapped with Minor Charges

Apr 13, 2017

patrick bailey

Patrick Bailey Fraud Trial Postponed

Apr 13, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History