American Pilot Slapped with Ammo Charges

The police say an American pilot was arrested and charged following the seizure of a 9-millimeter round of ammunition at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston yesterday.

The man is 54-year old Michael Gorham who lives in Georgia, in the United States.

He’s been charged with illegal possession of ammunition and unlawful attempt to take ammunition onboard an aircraft.

Reports are that about 8:45 a.m., during security checks, one round of ammunition was found in Gorham’s luggage.

He was subsequently arrested and charged. He’s scheduled to appear before the Corporate Area Parish Court on July 14.

