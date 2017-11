Reacting to the preliminary results in South East St Mary Political historian, Troy Caine, says he’s not surprised by Dr. Norman Dunn’s victory.

And, veteran journalist, Franklyn McKnight, says supporters of Dr Dunn were motivated and energized to have him elected.

McKnight said the JLP’s machinery appeared to have been well organized in the constituency. Both men were speaking on Nationwide @ 5 last evening.

