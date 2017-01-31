Andre Russell May Appeal 1yr Ban

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.

The two-times World T20 winner was revealed to have committed the violation 12 months ago after registering three filing failures in 2015.

That constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

The 28-year-old will be banned for a year from January 31.

A statement from his legal team this afternoon says they’re reading and reviewing the ruling as it relates to the next steps and the possibility of an early appeal of the panel’s ruling.

The legal team says while they respect the ruling they disagree with it.

They say they’re disappointed that the panel saw it fit to impose a one year ineligibility period.

WADA rules state that athletes across all sports must inform their local anti-doping agencies where they will be for at least one hour each day to facilitate drug tests.

-30–