Angela Brown-Burke Emerges Victorious in PNP’s SW St Andrew Run-Off

After a contentious selection exercise, the Councillor for the Norman Gardens division in the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Angela Brown Burke has been selected as the PNP standard bearer for South West St. Andrew.

Mrs. Brown Burke defeated the Councillor for the Payne Land Division in South West St. Andrew, Audrey Smith Facey by 93 votes.

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, announced the results shortly after five yesterday afternoon at the Caribbean Palms Community Centre in the constituency.

Speaking with our news centre yesterday shortly after being declared the winner , Dr. Brown Burke says it’s now time for the healing in the constituency.

Dr. Brown Burke had received the endorsement of former MP and former Prime Minister, Portia Simpson Miller who actively campaigned with her in the constituency.

Mrs. Brown Burke says that endorsement was important to her victory.

Senator Brown Burke will now go up against the JLP candidate in a by election for the constituency. A date for that contest has not yet been announced.

With her entry into the lower house imminent, it’s expected that she’ll soon resign as a senator.