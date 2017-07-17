Search
Angels4U Homecare & Choice Business Solutions Form Strategic Partnership

Jul 17, 2017

Two Jamaican women entrepreneurs are partnering to provide better care to Jamaicans.

Angels4U Homecare and Choice Business Solutions have formalized their partnership.

The partnership is expected to result in increased operational efficiency and profitability.

Angels 4U was founded three years ago by Managing Director Jacqueline Stewart. It provides personal care services at customers’ homes. While Choice Business Solutions is headed by Janet Smythe-Currie.

The company has more than 10 years of experience providing workforce management and recruiting services.

