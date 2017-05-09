Angry Mob Kills Man Wanted for Murder

A man who was wanted by police for killing his nephew, was himself hacked to death by an angry mob in Portland on the weekend.

Police had been seeking 55-year-old Baldwin Walsh for allegedly chopping his nephew, Robert Douglas, to death a week ago.

Police reports are that residents called them on Saturday evening saying a man was being assaulted by an angry mob.

Police say they managed to rescue Walsh from the mob and took him to the Port Antonio hospital, where doctors tried to treat him for the chop wounds all over his body.

But he later died at the hospital.

-30-