Ann-Dawn Young Sang is New Supreme Ventures President & CEO

After almost a year of searching, Supreme Ventures Group has announced that it’s found a new President and Chief Executive Officer.

And it’s a woman. Her name is Ann-Dawn Young Sang.

Chairman of the Supreme Ventures Group, Paul Hoo, says she’ll take up the post in October.

The announcement comes 10 months after the passing of its former President and CEO, Brian George.

Mrs. Young Sang will become the first female CEO of Supreme Ventures.

In a statement today, Mr. Hoo says Mrs.Young Sang is uniquely qualified for the position.

She’ll leave her post as the Regional Vice President for the Caribbean for International Game Technology, IGT.

The statement says IGT is the world’s largest lottery operator and technology partner for the Supreme Ventures Limited Group since the company started in 2001.

Mr. Hoo says her appointment received unanimous approval from the company’s Board.

Mrs. Young Sang is a Certified Accountant with over 20 years’ experience in Accounts, Finance and General Management.

–30–