Another G-City Gangster Killed by Police

Another member of the Montego Bay-based, G-City gang, was killed this morning during a reported confrontation with the Police.

Paul Lewis, otherwise known as Jay, was shot dead in Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communication Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says a handgun and several rounds of ammunition were taken from Lewis after he was shot.

Two weeks ago, the leader of the G-City Gang, Daniel Whittaker, otherwise known as Dan Dan, was killed during a gunfight with the Police in Salt Spring, St. James.

Shortly after his killing, several G-City gangsters posted on Facebook threats to kill members of the security forces and others in retaliation.

Superintendent Lindsay says Lewis was among those who’d issued the threats. She says the police were able to track him down after he fled to St. Catherine.

