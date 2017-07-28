Another Jamaican Extradited to USA to face Lotto Scam Charges

Another Jamaican has been extradited to the United States to face federal charges related to lottery scamming.

Gregory Gooden was extradited yesterday.

A statement yesterday from the US Embassy says Gooden was apprehended in Kingston in early July and ordered extradited after a hearing.

He’s one of 14 defendants charged by the U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota.

He’s charged in connection with investigation of alleged conspiracy to defraud tens of millions of dollars from a group of victims, primarily elderly people.

The US Embassy says Gooden was transferred by members of the JCF to the custody of the United States Marshals Service at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston yesterday. He’s to face trial in North Dakota and is the latest lotto scammer to be extradited to North Dakota after 8 others were extradited on April 26.

The U.S. Embassy says it appreciates the efforts of the Ministries of Justice and National Security for facilitating the extraditions and the Jamaican police.

The Embassy says the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team’s investigation helped the U.S. Attorney build the indictments.

—30–