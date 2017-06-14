Another trial delay for police charged with death of Mario Deane.

There’s been another delay in the case involving the three police officers charged for the death of Mario Deane in 2014.

The three officers, Woman Corporal Elaine Stewart, and District Constables Marlon Grant and Juliana Clevon, are all charged with manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and

misconduct in a public office. An expected submission by the defence team was delayed when the matter was called up in the St James Parish Court yesterday.

This, as a result of an unexpected request by the prosecution for a forensic report to be tendered into evidence.

The clerk of court said the report would help the crown’s case.

Following queries by Parish Judge Sandria Wong Small, the clerk said the request was not done earlier due to the change of clerks during the case.

The clerk then asked Judge Wong Small for six weeks to have the forensic report tendered. Attorney Lennox Gayle representing District Constable Clevon objected strongly to the request.

According to Mr. Gayle, the crown was eager to get the case before the court when it started in 2016, and therefore had ample time to put the case together.

He also said the accused have been suffering great hardships as a result of the adjournments. However, attorney Martyn Thomas who represents Grant and Stewart, did not oppose the

crown’s request. Judge Wong Small has set a July 31st continuation date.

She also ordered that the crown obtain any documents they’ve referred to and serve the defence well ahead of the next court date.

Deane was taken into custody at the Barnett Street Police station for the possession of a ganja spliff on August 3, 2014.

He died three days later in hospital after receiving severe injuries to the head while in custody.

–30–