Answer ‘Difficult Questions’ about Highway Land Deal – Former OCG

Former Contractor General, Greg Christie, says some uncomfortable questions must be answered following a disclosure at this week’s sitting of the Public Administrations and Appropriations Committee, PAAC.

It was disclosed at the meeting that 1200 acres of state lands being given to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has not been valuated.

The lands are being provided as part of the multi-billion dollar North-South Highway deal.

The disclosure was made at the PAAC by Managing Director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company, NROCC, Ivan Anderson.

Commenting today on Twitter, Mr. Christie says Jamaica’s anti-corruption fight will not progress unless uncomfortable questions in relation to the disclosure are not only asked but answered.

Mr. Christie and former Works Minister, Dr. Omar Davies clashed a few years ago when Davies and the former Simpson-Miller Administration took the Office of the Contractor General to court.

The Court action had the effect of blocking the OCG from monitoring the pre-contractual phase of the project.

When contacted today and asked to comment on why the land was not valuated before the deal was completed, Dr. Davies declined to comment. He referred our news center to the NROCC Managing Director.

Efforts this afternoon to contact Mr. Anderson were not successful.

Current Contractor, General Dirk Harrison, has reportedly said he’ll intensify his probe into the transaction. This, following the revelation that the lands were not valuated before the deal being signed off on.

–30–