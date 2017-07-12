Antiguan PM Reconsidering Support for Maduro Regime

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, says his country may reconsider its support for the regime in Venezuela, if President Nicholas Maduro tries to overstay his time in office.

Mr. Browne is among a group of CARICOM leaders who’ve insisted the region should not interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

They’ve been accused of “blindly” supporting Venezuela, a country which has helped the region for more than ten years through the Petrocaribe programme.

Prime Minister Browne says he and other regional leaders met with President Maduro recently.

However, Mr. Browne says he believes the situation in Venezuela has been exaggerated.

PM Gaston Brown was speaking with Cliff Hughes and Patria Kaye Aarons on ‘Nationwide at 5’ Monday evening.

