Appeal Court Quashes Cop's Conviction; Orders Retrial

Appeal Court Quashes Cop’s Conviction; Orders Retrial

Nov 17, 2017Crime and Court0

The Court of Appeal this morning quashed the conviction of a policeman who’d been serving time for wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm.

Former Detective Constable, Sherwood Simpson, was found guilty in 2015, and sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment for the wounding charge and five years for illegal possession of a firearm.

At the time, the verdict was hailed as the first conviction to be secured by the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM in the Gun Court.

Simpson’s Attorney, Peter Champagnie, says the Appeal Court quashed the conviction and ordered a retrial.

Simpson’s attorney filed the appeal on several grounds, including that the court failed to grant him a fair trial.

Mr. Champagnie says the Court of Appeal’s ruling was based on a number of errors made by the trial judge.

Allegations were that in 2013 Simpson was among a group of four men who intercepted a bus in which the complainant was travelling, and pulled him out.

The complainant escaped after he was taken to a bushy area and shot.

