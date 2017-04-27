Search
Ardenne High

Ardenne Teacher Charged with Indecent Assault

Apr 27, 2017Crime and Court0

The Ardenne High School male teacher who’s accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a female student last month has been charged with indecent assault.

He’s 27-year old Dwayne Walsh.

Head of the St Andrew Central Police, Senior Superintendent Maurice Robinson, told our news centre this afternoon that Walsh was charged last Thursday.

He’s scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on May 17.

He’s currently out on Bail.

Allegations are that Walsh asked the female student for a hug.

The teacher then allegedly opened his legs and stretched out his arms.

It’s understood that the student started to walk away but Walsh pulled her back into his arms and lifted her off the ground.

It’s further alleged that the student resisted but was pulled in tighter and touched inappropriately.

Walsh is a member of the youth arm of the governing Jamaica Labour Party, Young Jamaicans.

