Ardenne Teacher Embroiled in Sexual Assault Case Sent on Leave

The Ardenne High School male teacher accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a female student has been sent on leave.

That’s according to Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid.

Minister Reid says a disciplinary hearing by the School board is set for Tuesday, April 25.

Meanwhile, the police have yet to lay charges against the teacher who Nationwide News understands is also an executive member of a political organization affiliated with the governing Jamaica Labour Party.

Information obtained by our news centre suggests the teacher has admitted to requesting a hug from the female student.

However, the student also says the teacher opened his legs and stretched out his arms.

She says she attempted to walk away, but the teacher pulled her back into his arms and lifted her off the ground.

She says she resisted, but was pulled in tighter and touched inappropriately.

Two weeks ago, parents protested outside the school’s gates, calling for the teacher to be fired and the intervention of the Education Minister.

