Arsonists Suspected of Attacking Sts Peter & Paul Church

Sep 18, 2017

Sections of the Saints Peter and Paul Church in Kingston were destroyed by fire yesterday in what’s said to be suspected arson.

In a brief statement, the church says the fire occurred between 1:00 and 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

The Church says the Jamaica Fire Brigade was summoned and with the assistance of security personnel, the fire was extinguished.

It says several sections of the church have been badly damaged, and furniture and appliances have been destroyed.

The Church says the fire is under investigation by the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

