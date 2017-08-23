Ashley-Ann Foster Leaves PNP for Media

Nationwide News understands that Attorney-at-law, Ashley Ann Foster, has resigned from the Opposition People’s National Party.

Miss Foster withdrew her membership of the PNP yesterday.

In a letter sent yesterday to PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, she explained that her resignation comes in light of her recent employment, hosting a television news and current affairs programme.

She says she’s taken what she feels is the ethical decision to withdraw her membership from the party in pursuit of transparency and fair play.

Her letter was copied to PNP Chairman, Robert Pickersgill and at least 10 other members of the party’s officer corps.

Foster was the Chairman of the PNP Central St James constituency which she lost in the February 2016 General Election to Heroy Clarke of the governing Jamaica Labour Party.

She was recently campaign spokesperson for Audrey Smith Facey’s unsuccessful bid to replace Portia Simpson Miller as Chairman of the PNP’s South West St. Andrew constituency organization.

