Assessments Begin as Flash Flood Watch Discontinued

Teams from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security are expected to carry out assessments this week after several homes in Clarendon were flooded due to weekend rains.

May Pen Mayor, Winston Maragh, says while the water has now subsided some houses were damaged and roads impacted.

The heavy rains since Friday night were caused by a broad area of low-pressure strengthening across the northwestern Caribbean.

The parish of Clarendon has been affected by heavy rains since April.

Mayor Maragh says the parish has yet to recover fully from the previous incidents of flooding.

He says the necessary assessments will now be done to determine the extent of the latest damage.

Meanwhile, the National Works Agency says it has had to do minor work in a few parishes due to continuous rain on the weekend.

The NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager is Stephen Shaw.

And, The Meteorological Service has discontinued the Flash Flood Watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Clarendon, Manchester, St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

The Met Office says satellite imagery and radar reports indicate a significant reduction in rain across the island through last night, with light showers across sections of southern parishes.

The forecast is for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes this afternoon.

–30–