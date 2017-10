Four-time Olympian Alia Atkinson, posted 29.26 seconds to win gold in the 50-metres Breaststroke at the FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup, yesterday.

This adds to the gold she won on Saturday in the 100-metres breaststroke in 1:04:09.

She currently holds the 50 and 100 Meters short course Breaststroke World Records and 18 national records.

