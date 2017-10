Four-time Olympian Alia Atkinson, continued her winning streak at the FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup, in Doha, Qatar.

Atkinson posted 1:04:21 to win the 100-metres breaststroke.

This is her 4th consecutive gold medal in the 100 meters Breaststroke for 2017 having already won the event in Berlin, Eindhoven and Hong Kong.

The 28-year-old is Jamaica’s fastest and most consistent Breaststroker in the history of the Short Course World Cup.

–30–