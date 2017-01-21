ATL Group Announces Over $6-billion Investment

Gordon Butch Stewart’s Sandals and ATL Group today announced a new USD$50-million or over JMD$6-billion investment in the island.

The hotel and automobile investment is expected to provide permanent employment for 300 Jamaicans.

Between 500-600 temporary jobs are also expected be created during the construction phase of the project.

The investment will see the building of a state of the art hotel on a five acre property which is located on Lady Musgrave road in St. Andrew.

A BMW dealership will also be placed on the property

Sandals CEO, Adam Stewart, says the hotel will operate under the international Marriott brand.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Investment Minister Daryl Vaz and Finance Minister Audley Shaw were in attendance for the hotel ground breaking.

Mr. Stewart told the Prime Minister that the current investment climate in Jamaica is exciting.

Mr. Stewart gave timelines for the opening of the new BMW outlet and the US multi-million dollar hotel.

Prime Minister Holness lauded Sandals Chairman, Gordon Butch Stewart, his son Adam and portfolio Minister Vaz for the investment.

Meanwhile, Mr. Stewart also disclosed that the Sandals group will be pumping USD$100-million into the construction of a new hotel in Portland.

The ground breaking for that project will take place this year.

The Dragon Bay hotel project is projected to create 450 permanent jobs.

Investment Minister Vaz welcomed the announcement today and the various projects being pursued by Sandals in Jamaica this year.

Minister Vaz says the investments augur well for the Government’s push for economic growth.

He says the Government is taking aggressive steps to reduce bureaucracy which has for too long delayed investment projects.

Minister Vaz made the comment shortly before he presented investors in the Marriott Hotel project with their building approval.

