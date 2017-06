An attorney-at-law, Richard Bonner has been struck from the roll of Attorneys by the General Legal Council, GLC. He was disbarred on the weekend.

On April 28, the GLC found Bonner guilty of professional misconduct in relation to the sale of a property in Chevy Chase, St. Andrew.

He was found guilty of failing to turn over 5-and-a-half million dollars from the sale of the property to a complainant.

–30–