Attorney on Fraud Charges Set for July 20 Mention

The matter against attorney-at-law Herbert Grant who’s before the court on fraud charges is set for mention on July 20.

Grant appeared yesterday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half Way Tree.

He’s out on $500,000 bail and charged with uttering forged document and conspiracy to defraud.

The charges stem from allegations surrounding a property purchase which began in 1986.

Grant’s attorney, Ian Wilkinson, says the matter has been rescheduled because the Clerk of Court says the file was not ready. He says Grant is maintaining his innocence.

The presiding judge, Simone Wolfe-Reece, also ordered that his fingerprints be taken.

The complainant allegedly contracted the services of Grant when he and his father agreed to purchase a property in Rio Nuevo, St. Mary as tenants in common.

However, after realizing that his name was not on the land title in 2016, the complainant made a report to the Fraud Squad and an investigation began.

The probe reportedly revealed that the signatures of the complainant and the Instruments of Transfer were forged.

