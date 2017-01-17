Attorney Slaps Govt with Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit

The Government is facing a multi-million dollar law suit from Attorney-at-law Peter Milligen.

Milligen was arrested in 2015 after he was accused of forging the will of the late hotelier, Johnson Sinclair.

Lawyers from the firm Livingston, Alexander and Levy recently filed documents on behalf of Mr. Milligen.

Milligen is suing the state for false imprisonment as well as malicious arrest and prosecution. He’s seeking aggravated damages.

The Attorney is also seeking damages for an alleged breach of his constitutional right to liberty and security of person.

Constable Chenee Sewell, is named as the first defendant in the lawsuit.

The Attorney General, who represents the government of Jamaica , is the second defendant.

It’s alleged in the lawsuit, that Constable Sewell behaved in an unreasonable, unjust and high handed manner.

Mr. Milligen says he fears that his reputation as an attorney at law will never be restored.

He outlines that he has always maintained his innocence and acted with integrity.

Peter Milligen was arrested three years ago and charged with conspiracy to defraud, uttering a forged document, and demanding property by means of forged document.

He was later freed after Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewelyn entered a nolle prosequi thus discontinuing the case.

At the time, Mr. Milligen was represented by prominent criminal defence attorney, Tom Tavares Finson.

The DPP discontinued the case after Tavares Finson supplied her office with evidence which confirmed that the former accused man had received written consent from Mr. Sinclair to make amendments to his will.

Tavares Finson also advised the DPP’s office that at no time did Mr. Milligen profit from the will as he was not named as a beneficiary.

