Attorney Takes Blame for Walker Arrest Warrant

An attorney representing Danville Walker, who’s a Managing Director of the Jamaica Observer, has confirmed that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The warrant was issued yesterday by the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court after Mr. Walker failed to appear in court in an ongoing matter.

The warrant was issued after Mr. Walker reportedly did not show up to court on a number of occasions.

But his lawyer, Keith Bishop, says he’s never knowingly made himself absent from court.

He’s also taking blame for his absence from court yesterday.

Mr. Bishop issued a statement to the media last evening, responding to reports of the arrest warrant for his client.

He says, on the three dates set by the court, Mr. Walker was represented by him or by a representative from his law firm.

He says when he was unable to attend court, he’s been suitably represented by his attorneys.

Mr. Bishop says he also ‘omitted’ to advise Mr. Walker of yesterday’s court date.

He says this happened because he’s been dealing with several other matters.

Mr. Bishop says he was also informed that the judge who had part heard the case would not have been in court yesterday.

He says an agreement was also reached with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution that the matter would be heard on February 20.

He says yesterday’s hearing was done by a judge who couldn’t have proceeded with the matter.

This, having regard to the fact that the matter was part heard before another judge.

He says that judge also issued the warrant.

Mr. Bishop says it will be dealt with in short order.

