Australian Dual Citizenship Ruling Raises More Questions about Eligibility of Shane Alexis

Former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding, says a court ruling in Australia this morning has further bolstered his view that the PNP candidate for South East St Mary, Dr Shane Alexis, was perhaps nominated in breach of the Jamaican constitution.

The Australian High Court has ruled that the Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, and four other parliamentarians were wrongly elected because they held dual citizenship.

In an interview on Cliff Hughes Online this morning, Mr. Golding raised similarities between the Jamaican and Australian cases.

Mr. Golding notes that there are similar provisions in the Australian and Jamaican constitutions regarding eligibility to sit in the houses of parliament.

He says the decision concerning Senator Larrisa Waters– one of the disqualified Australian parliamentarians– convinces him that Dr. Alexis may be in breach of the constitution.

Mr. Golding says he agrees with Attorney, Abraham Dabdoub, that Dr. Alexis may not have been eligible for nomination.

According to Mr. Golding, it’s time to resolve additional issues concerning the eligibility of people with dual citizenship to serve in Jamaica’s parliament.

Mr. Golding says there could be sitting MPs or Senators who’re also citizens of Commonwealth countries.

He says it’s important to settle the constitutional issues that arise.

And, Mr. Golding says he believes dual citizens should be allowed to serve in parliament. But he says being a Jamaican citizen must be a minimum requirement for the post.

