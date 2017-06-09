Australia’s Sally Pearson ‘honored’ to be invited to Racers Grand Prix.

The Racers Grand Prix will be Usain Bolt’s final race on home soil and Australia’s Sally Pearson says she’s honored to be invited to the legend’s farewell show.

The meet is set for the national stadium tomorrow. Pearson will run in the women’s 100-metres hurdles.

She’ll get strong competition from the Williams sisters of Jamaica as well as Nia Ali from the United States.

Meanwhile, American triple jumper, Christian Taylor, says he aims to break the world record at the meet.

The record of 18.29-metres is held by Jonathan Edwards of Great Britain. It was set at the 1995 World Championships. Taylor’s has a personal best of 18.21-metres.

Christian Taylor, American Triple Jumper.

