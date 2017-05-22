Autopsies Rule Out Strangulation in Deaths of King Girls

Investigators have ruled out strangulation as the cause of death of two toddlers, from Washington Boulevard, in St. Andrew who’ve died under unexplained circumstances.

The two girls — five-year-old Rosrick Deviana King and her four-year-old sister Rosricka Devrickaye King — were pronounced dead at the Bustamante Hospital for Children earlier this month.

They were reportedly found motionless at their home.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says autopsies conducted on their bodies were ‘inconclusive’.

She says the police haven’t identified any suspects as they’re depending on information on the cause of death to help with their investigation.

Police reports are that on May 5, the children’s mother, 36-year-old Rosden Hewitt, left the girls at home in the care of their 15-year-old brother.

A day after, the boy reportedly called his mother to say the girls were motionless and bleeding from their nostrils and mouths.

The girls were rushed to the Bustamante Hospital for Children by an aunt.

But were pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Investigators say the girls had frothy mucus and blood coming from their nostrils and mouths, signs they’d believed were consistent with strangulation.

