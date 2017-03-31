Average Homeowner’s Property Tax has Risen 60%

The average homeowner’s property tax has gone up by 60-percent this year.

That’s according to Tax Administration Jamaica’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Meris Haughton. More than 500,000 Jamaicans are facing increases in property taxes this year.

Many have complained about dramatic increases, some as much as 1,000-percent.

Ms. Haughton says some property values have increased dramatically, because of significant development in the area.

Meanwhile, some people who paid their property tax before the new rates were announced, may still find themselves in arrears.

Ms. Haughton is encouraging those people to check the TAJ’s website, jamaicatax.gov.jm.

If you paid early and there was a reduction in your property tax, Ms. Haughton says it will be applied to next year’s taxes.

And, although the new taxes are effective tomorrow, April 1, Ms. Haughton says property owners have until April 30 to make arrangements to pay with TAJ.

