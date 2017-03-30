Baby Stealer to be Sentenced Today

A medical assistant, Lorna Williamson, who pleaded guilty to stealing a day-old baby from the University Hospital of the West Indies in December last year is to be sentenced today.

Williamson pleaded guilty to forcible abduction in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish court in Half-Way-Tree.

Last December, Williamson was arrested and charged after the baby was found her possession in Rollington Town, in East Kingston.

The police say Williamson had told them she stole the baby to show her boyfriend.

According to the police, she lied to her boyfriend who was off the island, that she was pregnant.

They say he was returning to the island and she wanted to show him the new born as his child.

During her bail application last year, Williamson’s attorney, Carol DaCosta, said her client had suffered a psychotic breakdown that caused her to steal the baby.

