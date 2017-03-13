Search
Bahamas Ramping Up Planning Ahead of CARIFTA Swimming Championships

Mar 13, 2017

Athletes, officials, and fans from around the Caribbean are expected to descend on the Commonwealth of the Bahamas for the CARIFTA Swimming Championships, from April 15-19.

Therefore, there is no doubt that the streets of Nassau will be crowded, which means transportation will have to be efficient.

A member of the organizing committee, Lynne Frainno, says accommodation are spread out across the city, but it’s not as daunting as it sounds.

She says most of them are concentrated in one area.

Lynne Frainno, is a member of the CARIFTA swimming organizing committee. She was speaking with Leighton Levy on Sports Nation Live, last Saturday.

