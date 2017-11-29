Search
Bar Association Insists Chief Justice Proposal isn't Political

Nov 29, 2017

The Jamaican Bar Association says it’s suggestion the Prime Minister change the old practice of appointing Chief Justices has nothing to do with politics.

President of the Bar, Jacqueline Cummings-Gordon, says concerns have been raised with previous appointments.

This comes as Chief Justice Zaila McCalla is to retire at the end of January next year, and a search is now on for her successor.

The Constitution of Jamaica dictates that the Chief Justice is appointed by the Governor-General on the advice of the Prime Minister after consultations with the Opposition Leader.

The Bar has written Prime Minister Andrew Holness, imploring him that the process of appointing a new Chief Justice should start with advertising the position and receiving as broad a field of candidates as possible.

Mrs. Cummings Gordon says the position should be advertised throughout Jamaica and the Commonwealth.

