Richard Barnett and Jordan Luck will meet in the boys under-16 final of the Guardian Life Open Junior Tennis Championship, at the Liguanea Club, this afternoon at 4.

Meanwhile, Keyondre Clare won the boys’ under-14 title, while Peta-Gaye Graham captured the girls’ title, yesterday.

The boys’ under-12 trophy went to Kaiel Casserly with John Azar taking the boys under-18 crown. The girls’ open title went to Jenna Harrison.

–30–