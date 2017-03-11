Bartlett Aiming to Double German Arrivals by 2020

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, has directed the Jamaica Tourist Board, JTB and other Tourism officials to ensure that German tourist arrivals into the island is more than doubled by the year 2020.

Minister Bartlett says in three years time, 50,000 German tourist should be arriving into the island.

This up from 20,000 German tourists who were welcomed to Jamaica last year.

Minister Bartlett gave the directive while he met recently with the leadership of the world’s largest tour company, the TUI Group in Berlin, Germany.

He noted that the Tourism Ministry and the JTB will be working closely with the tour group to achieve the target.

The Group brought over 150,000 tourists to Jamaica last year.

The TUI Group is the largest leisure, travel and tourism company in the world.

The group’s Senior Board Director David Burling noted Jamaica’s rich culture and told the meeting that the island is being treated with importance in the company’s growth plans over the next 5 years.

Responding, Minister Bartlett highlighted a stream of hotel investments which are now completed or in phases of construction to assist with rising demand.

Bartlett is joined in Germany by Director of Tourism, Paul Pennicook, Senior Advisor and Senior Communications Strategist,Delano Seiveright and other high ranking ourism officials.

The delegation is to return to the island later this week.

