Bartlett Promises to Protect Integrity of TEF

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, is giving assurance that funding for the Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF, will only be used for tourism-related activities.

Minister Bartlett says Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, has given this commitment to the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, JHTA.

Minister Bartlett was speaking yesterday during his Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives.

His pronouncement comes after Minister Shaw announced last month that funding for the TEF would be redirected to the consolidated fund.

The JHTA decried the move and vowed to strongly resist it.

Minister Bartlett says arrangements will be put in place to ensure that tourism interests have access to adequate funding for their projects.

He says that past and future projects will proceed without interruption even after the TEF funds are placed in central coffers.

In the meantime, Opposition Spokesman on Tourism, Dr. Wykeham McNeill, says the move to redirect resources from the Tourism Enhancement Fund to the consolidated fund has resulted in an unprecedented decrease in the budget for overseas marketing.

He says smaller players in the tourism sector will be impacted negatively.

Dr. Wykeham McNeill was speaking yesterday at a People’s National Party press conference held at its headquarters on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew.

