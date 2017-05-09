Bartlett Upbeat about Starbucks Entry into the Jamaican Market

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says the move by American Coffee Company, Starbucks, to establish operations locally will serve to strengthen the country’s appeal to international visitors.

Last week, Starbucks announced that it had entered into a geographic licensing agreement with Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited.

The agreement grants Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited the exclusive rights to own and operate Starbucks stores in the country.

Minister Bartlett says that alliances with international brands, such as Starbucks, do well to drive the marketing of Jamaica.

He says Starbucks would be utilizing Jamaican Blue Mountain and High Mountain coffee in their products manufactured locally.

According to the Minister, Starbucks’ move to commence local operations was consistent with the Government’s growth agenda targeting increased investments.

Jamaica will be Starbucks’ 17th market in Latin America and the Caribbean region, with the first store slated to open in Montego Bay.

–30–