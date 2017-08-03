Bartlett Urges Local Investment in European Plan for Mobay Hip Strip

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, is calling for more local investment in European Plan (EP) hotels along Gloucester Avenue in Montego Bay, St. James, popularly known as the ‘Hip Strip’.

Minister Bartlett says while he’s not discouraging local investments in large hotel projects, the ‘Hip Strip’ is a prime spot for EP hotels, which are owned and operated by Jamaicans.

The EP in hotel listings indicates that the quoted rate is strictly for lodging and does not include any meals. Any food provided by the hotel is billed separately. Taxes and tips are usually additional as well. He was speaking to members of the Montego Bay business sector in the city on Friday.

The Minister told the business leaders present that he wanted to encourage more EP products on this strip.

Highlighting the important role that Montego Bay plays in the national economy as a tourist resort, Mr. Bartlett says it’s the largest and most important tourism city in the English speaking Caribbean.

Currently, Montego Bay represents some 35-percent of the national tourism product.

So far this year he says the country has earned over USD$1.8-billion from tourism. He says Montego Bay contributed over 700 million US to this.

