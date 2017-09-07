‘Be on the Look-out for Criminals Displaced by ZOSO’ – Lewin

Former Police Commissioner, Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin, is calling on the entire police force to participate in making the zones of special operations successful.

He says it’s unlikely criminals and weapons will be found in the special zones.

However, he says members of the security forces in other areas should be on the look out for displaced criminals.

Rear Admiral Lewin is also calling on the government to conduct social intervention in communities not plagued by great levels of violence and criminality.

The former Police Commissioner is also expressing concerns about the morale of the police.

This in light of reports by Nationwide News that less than a third of the police personnel who were scheduled to turn up for operations in the zones of special operations on Friday, actually did so.

Rear Admiral Lewin says police officers refusing to show up for duty is not new.

