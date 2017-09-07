Search
Home Latest_MA ‘Be on the Look-out for Criminals Displaced by ZOSO’ – Lewin

‘Be on the Look-out for Criminals Displaced by ZOSO’ – Lewin

Sep 06, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Former Police Commissioner, Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin, is calling on the entire police force to participate in making the zones of special operations successful.

He says it’s unlikely criminals and weapons will be found in the special zones.

However, he says members of the security forces in other areas should be on the look out for displaced criminals.

Rear Admiral Lewin is also calling on the government to conduct social intervention in communities not plagued by great levels of violence and criminality.

The former Police Commissioner is also expressing concerns about the morale of the police.

This in light of reports by Nationwide News that less than a third of the police personnel who were scheduled to turn up for operations in the zones of special operations on Friday, actually did so.

Rear Admiral Lewin says police officers refusing to show up for duty is not new.

–30–

Previous PostSuspect Charged for Dexter Pottinger's Murder

Related articles

Security Minister Issues Rare Public Rebuke of Police Commissioner

Sep 07, 2017

‘Mt Salem ZOSO a Learning Experience’ – Maj Gen Anderson

Sep 07, 2017

Jamaica Bracing for Hurricane Irma Showers

Sep 07, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS