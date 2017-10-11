Search
Beijing Pleased with ALPART Investment

Oct 11, 2017

China’s Ambassador to Jamaica, NIU Quingbao, says he’s happy with his country’s investment in the ALPART bauxite-alumina plant in St. Elizabeth.

Chinese-owned Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company, JISCO, completed its acquisition of the bauxite plant last month.

Ambassador Quinbao says the investment is a ‘win-win’ project.

He says ALPART will contribute to growth in the local economy.

He’s also seeking to assure that the plant will use other sources of power apart from coal — which is considered harmful to the environment.

Environmental advocates have urged the government not to allow the use of coal at the power plant.

